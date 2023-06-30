(Video) Liverpool fans will love Szoboszlai’s goals and assists for Leipzig

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement that Dominik Szoboszlai will soon become our player and, as the excitement grows around this potential deal, there are plenty of videos that will get our fans excited.

A video showcasing all of the Hungarian’s goals and assists for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga has emerged, which showcases his impressive contributions during his time in Germany.

READ MORE: Declan Rice could cost Liverpool £34m midfield signing as Romano drops crushing transfer update

With reports suggesting that Liverpool has beaten Newcastle United to secure the midfielder’s signing, this video will further build anticipation among our supporters.

The 22-year-old’s technical skills, creativity, and ability to find the back of the net make him an exciting prospect for our midfield.

You can watch the video of Szoboszlai via Bundesliga on YouTube:

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!