(Video) Gerrard comments on Saudi government in new role as Ettifaq manager

Steven Gerrard surprised many Liverpool supporters by agreeing to become manager of Ettifaq and now his new role has led to him commenting on the Saudi Arabian government.

In a video posted to the club’s Twitter account, titled: ‘Meet Steven’, the 43-year-old said: “I think the league will continue to grow and evolve and I think with fantastic support from the government, the ministers and all the clubs throughout the Saudi Pro League, all the supporters, the players, everyone that’s involved – we all have ambition to continue to grow and evolve and make it one of the best leagues in the world”.

It’s no surprise to hear the Scouser comment on the governing body that are so boldly backing the Saudi Pro League and, seeing as he’s agreed to coach there, also be complementary of them.

Some will be disappointed to see that our former captain has seemingly chosen riches from the middle east over pursuing a career in mainland Europe and try to eventually reach the Anfield hot seat but time will tell if this move is everything that he wants it to be.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on the Saudi government (from 1:51) via @Ettifaq_EN on Twitter:

Ambition. Vision. Football. Watch 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗬 the first words of Steven Gerrard at #Ettifaq 🎙️#GerrardEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/9Uma4rqyAY — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 9, 2023

