‘Liverpool expect…’ – Reliable reporter drops big Mo Salah update amid ongoing Saudi interest

Mo Salah hit the headlines for less than cerebral reasons over the weekend after his heated exchange with Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday.

His subsequent remarks to reporters in the London Stadium mixed zone were worryingly ambiguous, and with the Egyptian about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield, speculation over his future duly intensified.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has reported on Monday morning that the Reds fully expect the 31-year-old to remain on Merseyside for at least another season, with neither player nor club expressing any desire for an imminent parting of ways.

Having been the subject of a failed £150m offer from Al-Ittihad last year, Salah is continuing to attract interest from the Saudi Pro League, although that’s ‘less aggressive’ now than it had been eight months ago, and clubs in the Middle East may be willing to bide their time for his current Liverpool deal to run its course.

The reliable journalist shared a link to the article via X, posting: “EXCL: Liverpool expect Mo Salah to stay & are planning with him for at least another campaign. 31yo has given no indication of wanting out + contract to be addressed in due course. Saudi view is Salah intends to remain at #LFC next season.”

🚨 EXCL: Liverpool expect Mo Salah to stay & are planning with him for at least another campaign. 31yo has given no indication of wanting out + contract to be addressed in due course. Saudi view is Salah intends to remain at #LFC next season @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/acKNoAt6yM — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 29, 2024

After a wretched April in which he scored just two goals in eight matches and his overall performance levels declined alarmingly, the touchline incident with Klopp on Saturday resulted in inevitable discouse of a potential falling out between Salah and his manager.

In some respects it’d make pragmatic sense to cash in on the Egyptian this summer if a lucrative offer were to come Liverpool’s way – he turns 32 in June and, as it stands, would be available on a free transfer in 2025, so the Reds will surely want to avoid the risk of a hugely valuable asset departing for nothing next year.

However, given his extraordinary impact at Anfield despite his recent slump, he’s a player who simply shouldn’t be sold unless Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are as sure as sure could be that a high-quality replacement would come in straight away.

As Gary Neville legitimately argued on Sky Sports over the weekend, Salah has had virtually no let-up from playing over the past few months, aside from when he was out injured during the winter.

Maybe the 31-year-old simply needs to get to the end of this season and enjoy a recharge of the batteries so that he’s fully primed to show us his true self again from the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

