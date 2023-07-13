Carragher: Henderson will ‘get criticism’ if he makes Saudi switch but it would be ‘a good deal for Liverpool’

Jamie Carragher has claimed it will be a ‘big statement’ if Al Ettifaq are to complete the signing of Jordan Henderson from Liverpool this summer, suggesting that the Reds captain will find the finances on offer in the Middle East ‘difficult to turn down’.

Steven Gerrard’s new side are reportedly willing to offer the former Sunderland man a contract worth £700,000 per week.

Although the 33-year-old may no longer be a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield nobody would’ve expected the England international to even be considering a move to Saudi Arabia – especially when you consider the support he showed the LGBTQ+ community in previous years.

“The money is difficult to turn down hence why virtually no one has,” Carragher wrote on Twitter. “A great servant and player for Liverpool. He will get criticism because he got a lot of praise for his stance on LGBTQ+ in the past.

“Not a player in his prime but again a big statement to get the Liverpool captain to the Saudi league. A good deal for Liverpool also.”

Despite James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving the club recently Klopp has strengthened his midfield options with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Our No. 14 will therefore be aware that game time may be hard to come by at Liverpool this year but with two years remaining on his current deal he was expected to stick around and continue to play a pivotal role off the pitch – much like Milner did during his final year on Merseyside.

The salary on offer in Saudi may prove too difficult for Henderson to turn down but we believe it would be rather bizarre to allow the club captain to leave.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming days.

