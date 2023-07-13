(Video) “I can’t believe it!” – Klopp left exasperated during pre-season training

The start of pre-season training normally leads to grimaces from the players given the amount of work that is required but it’s not often that we see Jurgen Klopp equally as unimpressed.

Thanks to a video captured on the club’s social media accounts, the German can be seen stood in the rain and exclaiming: “I can’t believe it! 12th of July!”.

You would think that the boss would have become used to the weather on Merseyside now but it seems that rain in July is still enough to surprise and upset him!

With a trip to Germany looming, it’s fair to assume that most of the squad will be happy to put their summer time in Kirkby to an end.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @LFC on Twitter:

We can believe it boss 😂☔ pic.twitter.com/N58ecclmTl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2023

