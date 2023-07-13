(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri rolls back the years with outrageous MLS free-kick

Xherdan Shaqiri spent three successful seasons with Liverpool and proved to be a strong squad option during his time with the Reds, with his talent once again making headlines.

Now starring for Chicago Fire, the Swiss international rolled back the years with an outstanding free-kick routine and finish.

After playing a one-two on the edge of the box, the 31-year-old then fired the ball into the top corner of Jonathan Sirois’ net.

It doesn’t come as any surprise that the former Stoke City man has this skill in his locker and the goal is an absolute joy to watch.

You can watch the video of Shaqiri’s goal via @MLS on Twitter:

