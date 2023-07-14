Klopp very keen: Liverpool ready to make their move for prodigy who Reds have convinced – report

Liverpool could soon be ready to make an official approach to try and sign Romeo Lavia, according to reports.

The Southampton midfielder has been strongly linked with a potential switch to Anfield, and Football Insider have claimed that the Reds are preparing a formal move for the 19-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be driving the prospective deal behind the scenes and is ‘extremely keen’ to land the player, who’s thought to have been ‘convinced’ by the project on Merseyside, having been sold on it by LFC’s recruitment team.

The report adds that Liverpool ‘will look to secure an agreement’ with the Saints for Lavia – for whom they’ve ‘been in talks’ – if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho complete rumoured moves to Saudi Arabia.

The search for midfield reinforcements will inevitably step up significantly if even one of Henderson or Fabinho departs in the coming days or weeks; and with the captain reportedly having a verbal agreement with Al-Ettifaq, it seems likely that a current Reds player will leave.

Southampton have previously quoted a £50m asking price for Lavia, which is quite steep for a player who, despite impressing in the Premier League last term, only has one season of regular senior football under his belt (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool could surely get better value elsewhere, but their desperation to sign a midfielder looks set to be propelled if either or both of the two exit-linked stalwarts complete a move to Saudi Arabia.

Klopp’s apparent eagerness to bring in the Belgian teenager, and the youngster’s reported desire to move to Anfield, both lend weight to the possibility of a transfer being completed, even if the Saints’ valuation seems excessive.

If the Reds could talk that down by a few million, though, the prospect of signing Lavia may become much more inviting.

