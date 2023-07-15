(Video) Klopp and Liverpool fans will love Dominik Szoboszlai’s relentlessness in training

Dominik Szoboszlai seems to be making a tremendous early impression in his first week of training at Liverpool.

Having wowed Trent Alexander-Arnold with his remarkable score on the infamous lactate test a few days ago, footage has now emerged showing the Hungarian’s relentlessness at the AXA Training Centre.

In a clip shared on Twitter by @kkchap26 (which appears to have been taken from LFC’s official social media, judging by the club crest watermark on the top right corner), the Reds players were undertaking a rondo drill in which the 22-year-old excelled.

The 25-second clips shows Szoboszlai charging down every pass with determination, at one point earning the audible praise of coaches and teammates.

He’d arrived at Anfield with a reputation for a formidable work rate, and the early signs from Kirkby back up that enviable attribute, one which’ll surely endear him to Jurgen Klopp and Reds supporters before long.

You can see the clip of Szoboszlai in training below, as shared by @kkchap26 on Twitter: