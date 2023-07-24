Jason McAteer believes Trent’s role at Liverpool this season could hinge on two of his teammates

Jason McAteer believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in the Liverpool team this season could be contingent on what happens with two of his current teammates.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson could both be on the brink of transfers to the Saudi Pro League, which’d leave Jurgen Klopp short of viable, experienced options in defensive midfield.

The Reds’ number 66 has nominally been a right-back for most of his career but switched to a hybrid full-back/midfielder role to great effect towards the end of 2022/23, and he’s continued to play in that position in the first two matches of pre-season this summer.

Speaking on LFC TV ahead of today’s clash against Greuther Furth (via Liverpool World), McAteer claimed that Trent’s part in the team for the upcoming campaign may rest on whether the aforementioned midfield two leave Anfield in the near future.

The former Reds player said: “I know we’re not meant to talk about it but I’m going to mention it. Fabinho and Henderson will play a big part in what happens with Trent.

“If we lose them two, [Klopp is] obviously going to have to go into the transfer market. If he gets the players he wants then maybe in that case, Trent will start on the right and drift into the midfielder area like we saw in last season.

“If that doesn’t happen then the door is wide open for him to start in midfield and someone else to take that right-back position.”

It looks very much as if both Fabinho and Henderson could depart in the next few days, judging by updates from Fabrizio Romano. In that event, we’re indeed likely to see Trent take up a position in midfield, at least until such time that a natural number 6 is brought in by Klopp.

Should Liverpool fail to add any more midfielders during the transfer window, that may lead to the number 66 being deployed primarily in the middle, but might that be to the detriment of the defence?

Reds fans will have been encouraged by the performances of Conor Bradley at right-back in the two pre-season games so far, but while the Northern Ireland international may get a few starts during the campaign, it’s probably asking a lot to expect him to be a first-team stalwart this soon.

McAteer’s claim about Trent’s role in the team is a fair one, and it’ll be intriguing to see what happens in terms of incomings to the squad between now and the summer transfer deadline.

