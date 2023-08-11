Jurgen Klopp’s first words on Moises Caicedo as ominous contract warning shared

It’s amazing how quickly the mood can change with one signing, eh?

Despite the good feeling in the air after Liverpool beat Chelsea’s bid for Moises Caicedo, Jurgen Klopp urged for caution amongst the fanbase ahead of personal terms being agreed with the Ecuadorian, as was relayed on X by David Maddock.

Klopp confirms an agreement is in place to sign Caicedo, and explains the “unexpected” sale of Fabinho and Henderson changed their financial position in the transfer window….meaning more money available to spend. #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 11, 2023

Klopp also cautions that no contract has yet been agreed with Caicedo. “For that we will have to see – in Germany we say don’t praise the night before the day is done”. #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 11, 2023

That said, David Ornstein’s report this morning confirming that eventuality is a mere formality at this stage is somewhat reassuring.

Perhaps of greater interest is the fact that our sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the same window appears to have helped facilitate a big spend on one of the globe’s leading young defensive midfielders.

A potentially difficult reality for Romeo Lavia to stomach if it means that our interest in him has now ended, with the next port of call for us to surely be the pursuit of a left-sided centre-half.

It all remains to be seen, though our decisiveness in the market is not one to be overlooked. In fact, we should be applauding it.

