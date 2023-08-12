Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Caicedo snub revealed; Liverpool now in limbo – report

It started off as a fine Friday morning but soon developed into one of the most bizarre twists in a transfer saga and now Jurgen Klopp is still no closer to knowing where Moises Caicedo will be playing his football next season.

As reported by David Maddock for The Mirror: ‘On a day of high drama as the Merseyside club had a British record transfer fee of £110m accepted by Brighton for the 21-year-old, some murky behind-the-scenes manoeuvres left Reds boss Jurgen Klopp feeling bitterly disappointed…and frustrated’.

It’s quite an understandable reaction from our manager, especially after he faced the media and confirmed the club’s interest in a player that has now seemingly snubbed us.

It was very out of character for the German to discuss a player that had not yet officially become a Red and perhaps this will ensure that he doesn’t do anything similar again in the future.

We now stand in a position where our record-breaking offer remains the only accepted bid from Brighton and yet we still don’t appear any closer to seeing Moises Caicedo heading to Merseyside.

It seems like a game of poker from us to either ensure that Chelsea have to at least match our bid for the midfielder, or wait for them to pull out and leave the Ecuadorian with no option but to head to Anfield.

Whether we should be pushing for a player that clearly wants another club, is a whole different matter but with him being the best option on the market – perhaps we should wait and see what happens.

It’s certainly a tale that hasn’t yet met its conclusion but for the meantime, you can understand why our boss is so disgruntled.

