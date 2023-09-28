(Video) Watch as Ibou Konate coolly floors Kelechi Iheanacho with devastating turn

Ibou Konate made his first Anfield start since our victory over Bournemouth when he took to the field against Leicester City and this provided a brilliant moment for everyone – except Kelechi Iheanacho.

With the ball on the half-way line, our No.5 took a touch out of his feet before turning as the opposition forward came running towards him.

The former Manchester City ended up on his backside and the crowd was full of jeers and laughter following the cool actions of our much-loved central defender.

You can watch the clip of Konate via @DminoSozboswli on X:

