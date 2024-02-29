(Video) Konate lovingly collects balloon from pitch for young fan during cup clash

Ibou Konate made a big impact during the second half against Southampton but one moment in the first half will tug at the heartstrings of Liverpool fans.

A balloon flew onto the pitch whilst the Frenchman was warming up and he quickly ran onto the turf to retrieve it.

The 24-year-old then passed it to a young fan in the crowd, which was a lovely touch from the defender.

You can watch Konate’s interaction with the fan via @livelyackles on X:

ibrahima konate returning a balloon to a fan.. actual sweetheart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ukev3wPCSJ — Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) February 28, 2024

