Never mind Szoboszlai: Liverpool’s 50-touch creative monster pulled the strings vs Leicester

Liverpool fans won’t have left Anfield feeling shortchanged after yet another terrific 3-1 win was recorded at L4, courtesy of a superb second-half showing.

Dominik Szoboszlai may have stolen the headlines with his 20-yard barnstormer, but the plaudits most certainly deserve to be shared, with Diogo Jota receiving his fair cut of the adulation.

The perhaps underappreciated Portuguese international registered the Reds’ final goal of the evening (and a cracking backheel effort at that) and was a constant threat, recording three key passes, winning six ground duels and creating one big chance, among other contributions tallied up by Sofascore.

Don’t sleep on Diogo Jota’s importance to Liverpool

It’s becoming increasingly clear that no other outfit on the planet can compete with the range of firepower available to Jurgen Klopp.

In Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, we have arguably the most frightening complement of forward options in world football. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the likes of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Ben Doak will have key parts to play this season.

The former Wolves hitman proved his ability once again with an audacious backheel goal that only slipped under the radar after being caught in the shadow of Szoboszlai unleashing his inner Steven Gerrard.

We’re still amazed to find some fans who don’t appreciate what our No.20 has to offer this Liverpool side, but thankfully he keeps proving his supporters right at almost every opportunity.

