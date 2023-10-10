(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s highlights of his performance against Mitoma

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his first league start since his hamstring injury he sustained against Aston Villa and it was a big task to try and keep Kaoru Mitoma quiet.

There have now been highlights shared of our No.66’s performance against the Japanese international and it’s safe to say that he did a great job.

Seeing as Joe Gomez came onto the pitch and immediately had a tough time against him, it shows that the Scouser’s defending is really improving.

You can view highlights of Alexander-Arnold’s performance against Mitoma via @MrBoywunder on X:

He kept Mitoma quiet until he got subbed pic.twitter.com/V7fYDCB6zp — MB (@MrBoywunder) October 9, 2023

