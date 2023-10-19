Romano claims Liverpool target is ‘one to watch’ in January; he’s ‘open to trying a new experience’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that one of Liverpool’s summer transfer targets is ‘open to trying a new experience’, insisting that the dynamic midfielder has not signed a new deal at his current club, despite reports elsewhere.

The Reds were strongly linked with a move for ‘Gladbach’s Manu Kone during the summer window but instead opted to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The 22-year-old remains open to a move away from the Bundesliga outfit in January, however, and Romano has claimed the Frenchman is ‘one to watch’.

“Manu Kone could also be one to watch in January as it’s not true that he’s signed a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, despite reports elsewhere,” the transfer specialist told his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside.

“Kone’s current contract is valid until 2026, but he could leave in 2024. We’ll have to see what happens, though, because at the moment there are no contacts or negotiations ongoing with any other clubs, despite interest in him during the summer.

“Juventus and Liverpool were two clubs who considered him as an option but then did not call again after August. So we will see in 2024 what happens, but the player remains open to trying a new experience, while his asking price would likely be around €40/45m.”

We’re now pretty well stocked in midfield after completing some quality business in the summer transfer window.

Thiago Alcantara is yet to kick a ball this season, however, and is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

He’s a player that is almost certainly going to call it a day at Anfield next summer meaning another youthful midfield addition could make sense either in January or at the end of the season.

It feels like Kone has been linked with a move to Liverpool forever and with Romano claiming the France U21 international could be available for £34.7/39m this is certainly a deal Klopp and Co. may be interested in.

The January window is still some time away, however, so, for now, let’s remain focussed on continuing our strong start to the campaign.

