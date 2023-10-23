(Video) Pickford waves ‘card’ towards referee; insinuating Diaz dived for penalty appeal

Luis Diaz was in the thick of the action against Everton and tested both the defence and referee on several occasions but one incident inside the box caused Jordan Pickford to appeal for a card.

After seeing Abdoulaye Doucoure also do this and get away without a caution from Craig Pawson, it does call into question why this offence isn’t being punished anymore and this happened again after our No.7 went down in the box.

It’s clear as day with the England goalkeeper too and after seeing Alexis Mac Allister punished earlier in the season and leading to a red card, it’s bizarre that it’s no longer on the agenda for officials.

With calls for Ibou Konate to have been sent off, there were more than enough occasions where the Blues avoided punishment too.

You can watch the incident between Pickford and Diaz (from 9:35) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

