Liverpool three days away from January signing clarification as journo drops transfer claim

Liverpool are understood to be closely tracking Andre of Fluminense ahead of the January window.

It comes as no surprise given how heavily linked the Reds were with the player in the summer, only to be allegedly turned down owing to the player’s commitment to securing silverware with his club before the winter.

The holding midfielder is now set to play a starring role in the Brazilian outfit’s upcoming Copa Libertadores final clash with Boca Juniors in three days’ time. Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey told the Fully Loaded Transfer Show (via The Boot Room) to expect the player to ‘probably’ end up at Anfield in the coming transfer window.

Win or lose… answers should be on the way

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for the 22-year-old to emerge victorious from that encounter.

One likely reality to emerge beyond the tie in question, which will surely excite fans, is some clarification on Andre’s future in the short-term.

The Brazilian season will draw to a close in roughly a month’s time beyond that, inviting what many expect will be a second attempt at landing the Algodao-born man in January.

