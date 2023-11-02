(Video) What Cody Gakpo did moments after Kostas Tsimikas was decked by Bournemouth defender

The team spirit amongst Jurgen Klopp’s squad appears to be as strong as it ever has been during our German tactician’s tenure and Cody Gakpo was eager to show he’s got his teammate’s backs last night.

During an incident in the first half which saw Kostas Tsimikas decked by a sliding tackle from Cherries defender Adam Smith, Gakpo ensured he was quick onto the scene to give Smith a taste of his own medicine.

The Netherlands international barged the 32-year-old to the ground rather cynically almost as if he was making a point to not mess with his teammates again.

The challenge Smith made on Tsimikas did actually look a decent one but it’s great to see our No. 18 looking out for his mates.

Check a clip of the incident below via @AnythingLFC_ on X: