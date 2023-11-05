‘One of the few positives’ – Journalist praises ‘smooth’ Liverpool midfielder for his performance at Luton

Liverpool may have been held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town earlier today but one Reds player can be pleased with his performance at Kenilworth Road.

Ryan Gravenberch was handed another start by Jurgen Klopp for the clash with the Hatters and the 21-year-old was his usual busy self with plenty of powerful runs and combinations with his teammates in the middle of the park.

The Merseysiders may not have earned all three points, but journalist Henry Winter (via his account on X) was keen to highlight the performance of our No. 38 after the game.

Ryan Gravenberch impressed again. Smooth, strong runner with the ball from midfield, one of the few positives in #LFC performance, and only 21. #LUTLIV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 5, 2023

The Netherlands international struggled for regular game time at Bayern Munich last season but has performed well when called upon by Klopp following his summer move to Anfield.

He brings a lot of energy and bite to our midfield while also offering a lot of creativity when attacking.

The ex-Ajax man was replaced by Luis Diaz after Luton took the lead, and although the Colombian came on and rescued a point for the Reds with a brilliant header, Gravenberch can feel some what aggrieved by the decision to replace him rather than some of the other players on the pitch.

The Dutchman still has a lot of learning to do at his tender age but there’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what he can achieve in a red shirt.

