(Video) Jurgen Klopp shared adorable exchange with Trey Nyoni after Liverpool’s win v Brentford

Trey Nyoni mightn’t have made it onto the pitch during Liverpool’s win over Brentford on Sunday afternoon, but 12 November 2023 is unquestionably a day he’ll treasure for a long, long time.

The 16-year-old was the surprise name among the Reds’ substitute bench, with a spate of enforced absences seeing Jurgen Klopp call upon several academy players to have in reserve against the Bees.

The teenage midfielder has been making a huge impression at underage level, and while he wasn’t brought on today, he was still acknowledged by his manager at the final whistle.

As the players made their way back to the dressing room after the 3-0 victory, Klopp caught up to the youngster and threw an arm around his shoulder before exchanging a few words of encouragement and patting him on the head.

Nyoni was smiling broadly as the first-team boss congratulated him, and it’s a gesture which’ll surely fill the teenager with massive confidence as he aspires to make a few more senior matchday squads over the coming months.

