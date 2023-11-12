(Video) Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool-linked Declan Rice-esque starlet is one to ‘keep an eye on’

Fabrizio Romano is expecting one Liverpool-linked starlet to change clubs in the January transfer window, and he believes there could be a ‘big opportunity’ for a Premier League side to snap him up.

TEAMtalk reported in recent days that the Reds are ‘lurking’ for Gabriel Moscardo, the 18-year-old Corinthians midfielder who’s also being linked with Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Fulham.

The £26m-valued teenager is believed to be ‘eager to move to Europe’ but doesn’t want to upset the club who gave him his route into senior football.

However, speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano said that he thinks the Brazilian youngster will be on the move sooner rather than later.

The journalist outlined: “For the January window, keep an eye on Gabriel Moscardo. He’s a talented midfielder playing for Corinthians, born in 2005, very good player. Chelsea had a verbal proposal rejected at the end of August for him.”

The Italian added: “From what I’m hearing, the idea is for Moscardo to transfer in the January window, not in the summer, to leave Corinthians in January, with big Premier League clubs keen on signing Moscardo.

“Keep an eye on Premier League for this boy. For Barcelona it’s difficult, but for English clubs it could be a very big opportunity.”

The 18-year-old has been likened to Declan Rice not just because of his position as a defensive midfielder, but also because he ‘compliments his fine reading of the game by breaking the lines with lung-busting forward runs with the ball at his feet’ (GOAL).

It’s also understood that Moscardo is learning English in preparation for an eventual move to Europe, and Romano’s update suggests that one of his Premier League suitors could well snap him up in January.

Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners right now, but hopefully Liverpool can offer stern competition for the prodigious Brazilian starlet.

You can view Romano’s comments below (from 2:36), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: