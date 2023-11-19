Liverpool showing interest in ex-Man City prospect who’s tearing it up in the Bundesliga – report

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen ace and Netherlands international Jeremie Frimpong.

The 22-year-old, who progressed through the ranks at Manchester City before joining Celtic as a teenager, has been a key part of the Bayer Leverkusen side who are flying under ex-Red Xabi Alonso in both the Bundesliga and in the Europa League.

A fresh report from Depor (via The Boot Room) now claims that the Reds are joined by Real Madrid and Chelsea in showing interest in the versatile full-back while Arsenal are also being linked.

Frimpong operates as a right-sided wing back under the Spanish tactician and has so far registered five goals and seven assists in 16 appearances (across all competitions).

Leverkusen are currently sat top of the Bundesliga, two points clear of current champions Bayern Munich, and have already secured their passage through to the knockout stages of the Europa League having won all four of their group games so far.

Alonso is doing a superb job and it’s therefore no surprise to see some of his players being linked with other clubs.

Although the versatile defender is thriving in Germany, you’d suspect that the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League and join up with his compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo will appeal to him.

If Frimpong was to make the switch to Anfield, it would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to step into midfield on a permanent basis.

