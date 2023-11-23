(Video) Klopp unleashes biggest hug yet as reporter is smothered by the German

Jurgen Klopp is known for his hugs but his most recent may well be the biggest we’ve ever seen, with one reporter being the lucky beneficiary.

Uploading the clip to his X account, Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor shared the video that will make many Liverpool fans jealous.

To hear the boss say: “Thank you for the 12:30!” whilst play-punching the journalist probably provides an insight into the heavy handed approach from the German!

Let’s hope that this can help persuade the powers that be that we shouldn’t be given this time ever again!

You can watch the hug between Klopp and O’Connor via @VinnOConnor on X:

What would you do for a Klopp hug like this 🤗 #LFC You lucky man @VinnOConnor pic.twitter.com/em5sSSseVz — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 23, 2023

