(Video) Darwin Nunez passionately addresses Liverpool’s fans after the final whistle

Darwin Nunez’s brief spat with Pep Guardiola drew some attention at the final whistle of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City this afternoon, but the Uruguayan had a passionate reaction of a different kind shortly afterwards.

In footage shared by the Reds’ official social media channels, the 24-year-old was seen with some of his teammates applauding the away fans who were up nice and early for the lunchtime kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Upon hearing his name being chanted in appreciation by the travelling Kopites, the Uruguay striker grabbed the LFC crest on his shirt and pointed to it vigorously.

Even though it was another game where Nunez passed up a decent chance, his clumsy first touch costing him after being played through by Dominik Szoboszlai in the first half, his passion on the pitch and love for Liverpool ensures that he’ll continue to be a darling of the Reds’ support.

