(Video) Carragher says Liverpool stalwart is ‘extremely lucky’ after Man City incident

Every Liverpool fan would take the offer of a point away to Manchester City before a ball was kicked but Jamie Carragher thinks one man was lucky that we didn’t come off worse from the fixture.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender spoke about Ruben Dias’ disallowed goal after Alisson Becker was adjudged to have been fouled by Manuel Akanji and the pundit said the ‘keeper was “extremely lucky”.

It did seem that there was clear contact with the Brazilian in our net and the free-kick that was awarded by Chris Kavanagh was a straightforward one but if the referee hadn’t spotted it, then the argument that VAR wouldn’t rule out the goal is probably also correct.

For the Scouser to say this, you would think that he was pretty sure the wrong decision was made but it certainly didn’t seem like an error of any major proportions.

You can watch Carragher’s thoughts on the incident via @SkySportsPL on X:

"Liverpool and Alisson are extremely lucky" 😬@Carra23, @DanielSturridge and @MicahRichards discuss the disallowed Ruben Dias goal ✖️ pic.twitter.com/eR8EfT8Dtt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2023

