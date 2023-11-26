(Video) “We are Scousers!” – Liverpool fans will love Tsimikas’ post-match interview

Liverpool fans already have a soft spot for Kostas Tsimikas but after our game with Manchester City, the defender has provided us all yet another reason to love him.

The 27-year-old spoke about the late equaliser and said: “Of course, we have confidence – we are Scousers, you know!”

READ MORE: (Video) Doku’s dribbling stats questioned after Trent defensive highlights

The little laugh from the Greek Scouser afterwards is great and shows why he’s such a well respected member of Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad.

Our fans love it when players get on board with the local humour and dialect and you can’t say that the left-back hasn’t tried his very best to do that.

You can watch Tsimikas’ comments courtesy of LFCTV (via @lfcvana on X):

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red