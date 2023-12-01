(Video) Klopp confirms ‘medical decision’ substitution for 9-starts defender

As we enter December and edge towards the hectic festive period, Jurgen Klopp has to rotate his squad and confirmed the reason for one substitution against LASK.

Speaking with the media, the German said: “Ibou, top. That we took him off was a medical decision. No risks, stuff like this, give him minutes but not too long.”

It’s good to see that we’ve been able to manage the minutes of our players, juggling fitness and form whilst topping our Europa League group with a game to spare.

With the Frenchman playing his first minutes since the draw with Luton Town and making his ninth start of the season, we’re all relieved to see him come through the match at Anfield unscathed.

