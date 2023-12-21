The Top Ten Greatest Liverpool Players of All Time

Liverpool are one of the most popular Premier League teams in the world, and many spectators in various countries tune in each season to watch the team play.

Fans across the world in the likes America and Canada not only watch the team but also follow their matches closely. Liverpool are amongst the current favourites to win the Premier League title this season and have the potential to add a second such trophy to their cabinet.

But which players are known as Liverpool’s greatest? It’s a subject which is certain to stimulate lively debate everywhere from Bootle to Knotty Ash. After all, there have been countless brilliant players who have graced the hallowed Anfield turf over the years.

Here are ten of the best (in no particular order) – and we’re sticking with them.

John Barnes

There haven’t been many wingers with the speed and pace of John Barnes when he was at the peak of his powers. He was a key member of the squad which won the League and the FA Cup twice in the late 80s and early 90s – so he can be forgiven for ‘that rap’ on the England 1990 World Cup song, World in Motion.

Michael Owen

Not many 17-year-olds enjoy the sort of debut experienced by Michael Owen, scoring in his first appearance. Hugely quick and with the ability to convert chances into goals, he was undoubtedly one of the most gifted strikers the club has ever fielded. The fact that his 2001 Ballon D’Or is still the last time that any English player has carried off the prestigious award tells you all you need to know.

Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan rolled up in 2011 alongside Andy Carroll following a turbulent January transfer window. It took a little while for him to truly flourish and establish himself, but in the 2013/14 season he very nearly helped Brendan Rogers’ side to the title, pipped to the post by Manchester City. Unrelenting in attack, he had the ability to always seem to come out best in 50/50 challenges.

Emlyn Hughes

There have always been big personalities at Liverpool, but few quite as huge as Hughes. This was matched by his professionalism and dedication to the team. Bill Shankly believed that he could become true heart of the team and was said to have called him every single day without exception until he finally agreed to the move from Blackpool in 1967.

Ian Rush

Ian Rush’s record number of goals for Liverpool – 346 in all – is unlikely to ever be beaten. Even the prodigious Mo Salah has only just passed through the 200 mark. Rush’s ability to finish cleanly and give 100% for the full 90 minutes enabled him to reach his historic milestone. Working alongside Kenny Dalglish, it was a pairing which struck fear into many of the strongest defences in the game.

Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt came up through the club’s youth system and played a major part in catapulting Liverpool from its second-division status to a team which joined the elite. He scored 285 goals in a total of 492 appearances for the club and helped them to win their first FA Cup, as well as several league titles. Blessed with great positional sense and a killer right foot, he’s certainly one of the all-time greats.

Steven Gerrard

Stevie G, as he’ll always be known to fans, is up there with Liverpool’s greatest ever midfielders. The fact that he combined this with sublime leadership skills which were needed in some turbulent times has helped to cement his reputation. Then there was the 2005 Miracle of Istanbul as he scored the 54th-minute goal to spark the Reds’ comeback from 3-0 down as they went on to secure an unlikely victory over AC Milan.

Mo Salah

Arguably the team’s greatest player of modern times, since joining in 2017 Mo Salah has continued to astonish, surprise and delight in equal measure. Until Erling Haaland bested him, he held the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season with 32.

He’s also never scored fewer than 23 goals across a full season at Liverpool and was instrumental in helping to win the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League titles.

Kenny Dalglish

King Kenny has a very special place in the history of Liverpool FC, first as a striker who had an uncanny ability to conjure goals seemingly out of nowhere, and then as a player/manager, achieving the club’s first-ever double in the 1985/86 season.

Other notable achievements included luring Ian Rush back for a second spell at the club and overseeing a 37-match unbeaten run in 1986/87, leading to another league title.

Kevin Keegan

No list of Liverpool greats would be complete without this man. Working alongside John Toshack, Kevin Keegan formed a devastating scoring partnership in the mid-70s. In his time with the club, there were three league titles and a first-ever European Cup win. He was also an iconic figure in popular culture at the time, appearing in many ads and being celebrated for his luxurious permed locks.

So there you have them – ten of the all-time greats. No doubt you’ll have your own personal favorites but we’re sure at least a few of these will feature too.

