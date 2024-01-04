Liverpool confirm 20y/o’s return to Anfield in continuation of recent Reds trend

Liverpool have stealthily added four players to their squad in recent days despite not making any signings so far in the January transfer window.

Following the loan recalls of Fabio Carvalho, Owen Beck and Rhys Williams, that trend has continued with the Reds bringing a premature end to James Balagizi’s temporary spell at Wigan Athletic, as confirmed today on LFC’s official website and social media.

The 20-year-old had signed a new contract with his parent club last summer just before his loan move to the DW Stadium.

James Balagizi has returned to Liverpool after being recalled from his loan at Wigan Athletic: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2024

While the other three recalled loanees might have a chance of seeing senior game-time under Jurgen Klopp if they aren’t dispatched elsewhere, it’s highly unlikely that Balagizi will grace the pitch for Liverpool before the end of the campaign.

The attacking midfielder made just seven appearances at Wigan (Transfermarkt), although that owed predominantly to injury woe rather than being snubbed, and the 20-year-old suffered another setback a month ago when a hamstring problem flared up.

Although the Manchester native has yet to feature for the Reds’ first team, he did make a couple of matchday squads for domestic cup games during the 2021/22 season (Transfermarkt).

However, Balagizi’s abortive injury-hit spell at Wigan has been an impediment to his hopes of following in the footsteps of Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah and emerging from the academy to become part of Klopp’s first-team squad.

The youngster will likely be given game-time at under-21 level to boost his fitness once his current injury trouble subsides, and his medium-term target may be to play a prominent role in pre-season with a view to possibly getting his big break at Anfield later in 2024.

