(Video) Shearer’s baffling statement on Liverpool squad being full strength at present

Liverpool are currently enduring somewhat of an injury crisis and are having to patch together a squad for our Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham but Alan Shearer doesn’t seem to realise this.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 53-year-old said: “Liverpool, other than Van Dijk who was ill, that [team against Arsenal] was pretty much as strong as they could be.”

READ MORE: (Video) Micah Richards names Liverpool’s biggest flaw that could cost them the title

Virgil van Dijk was not the only absentee for our game against Arsenal, we had Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas all out injured, Mo Salah and Wataru Endo on international duty and now Trent Alexander-Arnold is also on the treatment table.

It was a comment from the Geordie that shows our injury plight is certainly not being understood by him any many others who aren’t keeping a close eye on the Reds.

You can watch Shearer’s comments (from 35:09) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman