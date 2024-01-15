Liverpool-linked teenage gem shares how he’d react if he got a phonecall from Jurgen Klopp

One teenage prodigy has revealed how he’d react if Jurgen Klopp were to call him, having recently been linked with Liverpool.

Last month, Swedish outlet Expressen claimed that the Reds were among several clubs showing an interest in BK Häcken winger Momodou Sonko and had even dispatched scouts to watch him in action.

The 18-year-old has now given an interview to Sportbladet in which he said that some of his LFC-supporting friends are trying to convince him to move to Anfield.

Reflecting on the transfer interest, the teenager outlined: “I have some [friends] who are Liverpool fans and some [Barcelona] fans. They want me to go to the club they support. It’s kind of funny. I get a lot written to me from my friends. It’s fun at first but it can be too much too.”

When asked what he’d do if Klopp called him, Sonko replied: “If he were to call privately, I would laugh. It is quite unlikely! It is easier for him to reach my agents than me. I haven’t received that call anyway.”

You can see how an 18-year-old who’s yet to play for a club outside Scandinavia would be quite taken aback if a manager of Klopp’s statue were to contact him directly about a possible transfer, but Sonko has shown plenty of promise at Hacken.

The winger has already helped himself to 14 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances for the club, while he played in all six of their group matches in the Europa League this season (Transfermarkt), so he has had a degree of high-level exposure outside of his homeland.

He’s capable of playing on either flank (mainly on the left), and for both Liverpool and Barcelona to reportedly show an interest in him marks him out as a hugely precocious talent.

Sonko would reportedly cost in the region of 80-100m Swedish krona (£6m-£7.6m), which’d be a club record sale for Hacken (Sportbladet) but loose change for the Reds to pounce upon someone who could grow into a superstar in the long-term at Anfield.

Let’s see if the call comes from Klopp this month, or possibly later in 2024.

