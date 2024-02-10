Liverpool eyeing up summer move for 21-year-old La Liga utility man

Liverpool are always on the lookout for players who can help bolster their squad and according to a report by The Mirror, the Merseyside club have their eyes on Nico Williams.

They will look to make a move for his services in the next summer transfer window.

Williams joined Athletic Bilbao back in the summer of 2013. He has since gone up the ranks at the club and has managed to establish himself as one of their mainstays. In the ongoing season, the 21-year-old has 15 goal contributions in his 24 outings.

William is capable of operating on either flank, and as an attacking midfielder.

His impressive rise and exceptional performances have resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. Bilbao were aware of the amount of interest in their star and they recently secured their investment as they managed to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Williams’ new contract runs until the summer of 2027 and a potential deal for the Spanish international will not be cheap for any of the interested clubs.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that are interested in having him in their ranks. The Reds feel he has huge potential and his ability to feature on both flanks could help their cause.

While the Merseyside club are quite keen on his signature, they won’t find it easy to get a deal done as they will have to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal for him. On top of that, Bilbao are unlikely to be keen on selling him at the end of the season.

Liverpool will have to trigger his €50 million release clause in order to sign the player.