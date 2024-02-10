(Video) Burnley equalise through Dara O’Shea right before half-time

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took the lead in the 31st minute of the match, and just when they thought they were in control of things heading into the break, they have conceded a rather easy goal.

The goal resulted from a corner where the defending team were not at their best and were duly punished. Josh Brownhill whipped in an out-swinging ball into the centre of the box where Dara O’Shea managed to lose his marker and head into the top right corner.

Wataru Endo was the one marking the O’Shea but the Japanese international lost his man and couldn’t keep track of the opposition defender’s movement.

The Reds will now head into the break with the scores level and Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed with the way his side have dealt with that set-piece.

