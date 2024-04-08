Phil McNulty spots disheartening thing Liverpool players did at FT whistle at Old Trafford

Liverpool couldn’t capitalise on their dominance over Manchester United at Old Trafford to secure the lion’s share of the spoils against their bitter league rivals.

Such was the nature of the occasion and the context of a tight title race that Phil McNulty pointed to the visitors’ ‘looks of despair’ at the final whistle.

“Liverpool may have rescued a point with a late penalty at Manchester United on Sunday but the looks of despair on many faces told the full story,” the BBC Sport football writer shared in his latest analysis piece.

“Virgil van Dijk admitted the 2-2 draw felt like a defeat and it is easy to understand why given Liverpool’s vast superiority.

“Liverpool had 28 shots – including 15 to zero from United in the first half – and yet had to rely on that Mohamed Salah spot-kick to even get a point after they fallen 2-1 behind.”

Virgil van Dijk certainly echoed that reality, admitting post-match that the result ‘feels like a loss’.

The result leaves the Merseysiders level on points with Arsenal in second place, with the Gunners possessing a superior goal difference.

What next for Liverpool?

One game at a time for Liverpool will be the message from Jurgen Klopp to his squad no doubt.

Fortunately, we can put the blues of a draw masquerading as a loss behind us and focus on our upcoming Europa League quarter-final tie with Atalanta.

We demolished Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate last time out to secure progression to the next stages of the competition.

We’ll be expecting much tougher opposition, with all due respect to the Czech-based outfit, this time out of course.

A treble is still on for Liverpool

The good news for any fans hoping to get inside Anfield for our upcoming hosting of the Serie A side? You can still buy Europa League tickets for Liverpool matches!

We’ll need all the support we can get to help guide Jurgen Klopp’s men over the line in what has been a thrilling season.

Level on points with Arsenal certainly doesn’t preclude us from lifting further silverware in May and we’re still very much in with a shout of securing a first Europa League title under our German tactician.

Fine, our quadruple hopes were ended by Erik ten Hag’s pesky Manchester United outfit, but how nice would it be to see off the 2023/24 campaign with three pieces of silverware?

Positive injury news

The further good news? We’re reportedly set to welcome back the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker in the coming weeks.

Klopp confirmed the trio, and exciting starlet Stefan Bajcetic, would return to full training in the near future (via the Evening Standard).

To think we’re level with the league leaders having missed such an incredible array of talent for a considerable chunk of games!

There’s still, dare we say it, a title to be won. Don’t rule out this Liverpool side just yet – you may find yourself eating a double helping of humble pie come the end of May.

