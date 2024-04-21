What Fabrizio Romano is saying about Liverpool & Teun Koopmeiners

Fabrizio Romano has re-affirmed Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Teun Koopmeiners.

The Guardian journalist noted serious interest in the Atalanta midfielder originating from the English top-flight.

“I think we have many rumours about English clubs because they are scouting the boy on a regular basis. It happened with Chelsea in recent months but also Liverpool for a long time. Someone from Manchester United has also been there to scout Atalanta talents multiple times,” the Italian reporter spoke on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast.

“I think there is interest from the Premier League because in general the boy is really attractive but at the moment it’s not something that’s really concrete, the negotiations with Chelsea or any other club.

“From what I understand we are really at the early stages. Koopmeiners wants to try something different, he wants a different opportunity, so leaving Atalanta in the summer transfer window. There is still strong interest from Juventus from what I’m hearing, he’s one of their dream targets.”

The 26-year-old progressed past the Reds in their Europa League quarter-final clash despite a 1-0 defeat at home in Bergamo.

Koopmeiners has missed his Liverpool boat

At 26 years of age, we’d be somewhat surprised were we to fire a bid Atalanta’s way for their talented midfielder.

Whilst the Dutchman has looked more than a handful against Klopp and his men over two legs in Europe, we don’t often break away from our preference of signing players under the age of 25.

There’s always room for an exception, of course, (cough, cough, Thiago Alcantara, cough, cough), though we’re of the mind that one won’t be made for Koopmeiners this summer.

In the meantime, there are bigger priorities for Liverpool to focus on in the backline and, potentially, the front-three should Mo Salah be tempted away from Anfield.

