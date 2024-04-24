Arne Slot’s release clause just broke as Liverpool open talks with Feyenoord – Joyce

A man who not many had heard of never mind considered to be Liverpool manager is now a huge step closer to taking the job and now Arne Slot’s release clause has been revealed.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘There is no release clause in that deal but it is thought a fee of less than €10 million euros (about £8.6 million) could be enough to prise him away.’

With a contract that lasts until 2026, it was always going to take some financial incentive for Feyenoord to part ways with their coach but this is certainly a figure we would be willing and able to pay.

With moves for previous key targets like Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim seemingly dead in the water, for news like this to be shared about the Dutchman – it certainly seems like he’s now the front-runner.

The 45-year-old has won the league in the Netherlands and shown talent in both domestic cups and European competition – even if he doesn’t have the profile many expected from someone who will replace Jurgen Klopp.

The timing of this news is also a little strange, on the day of playing our Merseyside rivals in a fixture we must win in order to stay in the Premier League title race.

Whether this is because all parties are so sure that everything will progress positively or not, it could certainly be seen as a distraction for supporters if not the players as well.

Let’s hope it doesn’t lead to any negative consequences before this season ends and that Michael Edwards has found us the right man.

