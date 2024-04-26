Dirk Kuyt provides glowing Arne Slot reference as Liverpool interest intensifies

Arne Slot was a name that many Liverpool fans hadn’t heard of several days ago but Dirk Kuyt is a much more familiar figure and he has provided his insight on the coach.

Speaking with The Athletic, our former striker said: ‘Arne loves the game and thinks about football 24/7. That passion shines through when he speaks. He’s always studying other teams and thinking about how his team can improve and evolve.

‘Tactically, he’s very strong. What people like most in Holland, where his reputation is so high, is that he has his own vision, his style of play.’

For the many who aren’t fully aware of what the Reds are letting themselves into with the Feyenoord boss, this is certainly an interesting insight.

This tactical nous will hopefully provide us with the edge across a season in the Premier League and there’s plenty of reason to be excited for the future.

Nobody will be Jurgen Klopp but if we can get a student of the game who can combine our current squad with whoever Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes think can add to our options – it could be a great partnership.

We have a season to finish first and a legendary manager to bid farewell to but these comments from an ex-Red show that we may have found the right candidate.

Let’s see what the future holds at Anfield and pray that it proves to be a smart decision.

