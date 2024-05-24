(Video) Michael Owen snubs Liverpool players in England team selection

Four Liverpool players have been selected in the Euro 2024 training camp squad for England but Michael Owen doesn’t fancy their chances of getting into the team.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the former Manchester United striker named his ideal starting eleven but couldn’t find a place for our men.

The means that Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones won’t get the nod from Gareth Southgate, in the opinion of the 44-year-old.

Time will tell if this proves correct but it’s no surprise to see the Chester-born pundit turn his back on the Reds.

You can watch Owen’s England team selection via @footballontnt on X:

