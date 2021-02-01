LFC have medical booked for Kabak; Obligation to buy in summer – Sky Sports Vinny O’Connor

It looks like Liverpool will be signing Ozan Kabak today, if everything goes to plan…

According to Vinny O’Connor of Sky Sports, who made the claim live on air today, a medical has been booked in Germany for the Turkish centre-half should the two clubs agree on a transfer.

Liverpool want to loan Kabak for £2.5m and then buy him in the summer – although Sky Germany previously reported that Schalke are looking to get a replacement in before they agree to the transfer.

Kabak stands at 6ft1′ and is a regular for the Bundesliga’s worst side this season. He is feisty, aggressive and has had disciplinary issues in the past, banned earlier on this season for spitting at an opponent.

He’ll obviously need to cut that rubbish out upon his Anfield arrival, should it go through.

On top of Kabak, the Reds are likely to bring in Ben Davies, who has already passed his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano.