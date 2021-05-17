Former Liverpool stars hit social media to celebrate Alisson wondergoal: “You know what it means!”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored an unreal match-winner for his side in last night’s 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

You did read that correctly.

The Brazil star went up for a corner-kick, with the Reds in desperate need of a miracle – to keep hopes of Champions League qualification alive – with just seconds left on the clock.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a brilliant cross and it met the head of Alisson, who finished off the chance like Emile Heskey in his prime.

You can watch a video of the goal here, if you don’t believe us!

Needless to say, the Liverpool squad, bench and fans alike exploded in celebration, with emotions running wild.

Many former players took to social media after the goal to laud Alisson for his incredible and unforgettable moment, from Kenny Dalglish to Daniel Sturridge…

Buzzing for @Alissonbecker man, what a guy man. Class👏🏾❤️ — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) May 16, 2021

What a guy. Got to ❤️ him https://t.co/cb7sNC3XCV — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) May 17, 2021

Cannot believe anyone in the world could be anything other than emotional about Becker scoring the winner today after the personal trauma he has had this year. @Alissonbecker I am fantastically happy for you! — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) May 16, 2021

More than a game !! When you've been rock-bottom and have cameback from that…

Then you know what it means!! https://t.co/9FwiSTBQQE — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) May 16, 2021

Wow what a wonderful emotional interview Allison has just given ,one of the moments of the season — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) May 16, 2021

Whooooooooo!!!Love it what an header that was !!we haven’t scored of a corner since December v Spurs snd never looked like until our keeper showed the way to do it!Hail Alison 👏👏we live to fight another day👍👍ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) May 16, 2021

Incredible!! What a header that is from Alisson ⚽️👏😂👍#winner 🧤 — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) May 16, 2021

Honestly, it’s hard to put into words exactly what we saw last night and what it means – perhaps the messages from former players above can help paint the picture.

Alisson’s goal won Liverpool all three points against West Brom, meaning the Reds are now just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League fixtures remaining.