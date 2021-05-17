Former Liverpool stars hit social media to celebrate Alisson wondergoal: “You know what it means!”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored an unreal match-winner for his side in last night’s 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

You did read that correctly.

The Brazil star went up for a corner-kick, with the Reds in desperate need of a miracle – to keep hopes of Champions League qualification alive – with just seconds left on the clock.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a brilliant cross and it met the head of Alisson, who finished off the chance like Emile Heskey in his prime.

You can watch a video of the goal here, if you don’t believe us!

MORE: Alisson hits social media after scoring unreal match-winner for Liverpool: “I love you boys”

Needless to say, the Liverpool squad, bench and fans alike exploded in celebration, with emotions running wild.

Many former players took to social media after the goal to laud Alisson for his incredible and unforgettable moment, from Kenny Dalglish to Daniel Sturridge…

Take a look at some of the tweets below.

Honestly, it’s hard to put into words exactly what we saw last night and what it means – perhaps the messages from former players above can help paint the picture.

Alisson’s goal won Liverpool all three points against West Brom, meaning the Reds are now just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League fixtures remaining.

