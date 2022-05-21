World Cup legend Cafu spots exciting thing Trent is doing on the pitch that he used to do as a player

Cafu has admitted to paying close attention to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s progression at Liverpool since his debut at the club, with the ex-fullback spotting similarities between himself and the Englishman’s movements on the pitch.

The Scouse Academy graduate along with Andy Robertson have been thrilling for the Reds down the flanks, producing 34 assists (across all competitions) between them this term.

“I have been following Alexander-Arnold and the campaign he has had at Liverpool. His progress over the last few years has been amazing and for sure is one of the best right-backs in the world,” the Brazilian told BBC Sport.

“He is young, strong and has developed hugely considering his age. He also has a lot of experience and I see a lot of similarities between him and myself.

“We both had a will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in. The diagonal movements he makes on the pitch are also similar to what I was making as a player.”

At 23 years of age, the sky would truly appear to be the limit for a generational talent in the England international with him having already completed his silverware collection in English football.

It’s high praise indeed from a World Cup-winning fullback in Cafu, though certainly well-earned in light of all that our No.66 has achieved to this date.

If there’s anything that perhaps best demonstrates his quality beyond the vast array of silverware accrued during his time spent playing under Jurgen Klopp, it’s prior conversations around converting the defender into a midfielder to, supposedly, better use his talents.

Of course, if anything, it’s a bogus argument to make when we’re dealing with arguably the leading fullback in world football at this moment time.

