Liverpool ‘ready’ to submit bid for 24-year-old AC Milan midfielder as injuries continue to mount up for Jurgen Klopp – report

Liverpool are reportedly readying a move for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer as they experience a mini injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Despite Jurgen Klopp saying he’s not looking to add any further reinforcements in the midfield area, the Reds are ready to submit a bid for the Algeria international, that’s according to CMW (via Liverpool World).

Thiago Alcantara picked up a hamstring injury in yesterday’s disappointing opening day draw with Fulham whilst Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were all unavailable due to injury and illness.

Following the game, Klopp provided an update on the severity of our No. 6’s injury and hinted that the Spain international may be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

READ MORE: ‘Growing talk’ – Fabrizio Romano weighs in on speculation linking 26-year-old Bayern Munich star with a move to Liverpool

With Liverpool’s squad depth far from ideal at the moment, our German boss may now be tempted to enter the transfer market and it’s believed that Bennacer is a player that Klopp admires.

The report claims that the 24-year-old has a release clause of £42m but the Reds would look to strike a deal closer to £34m.

The defensive midfielder made 40 appearances for the San Siro outfit last term, registering two goals and one assist across all competitions.

He featured in both Champions League group stage games against Liverpool last term where he was on the losing side on both occasions.

It does appear that anymore incomings this summer are unlikely, but if the injuries continue to mount up, Klopp may have no other option than to delve into the market once more.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!