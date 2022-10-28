‘My only worry is’ – Pundit concerned by one aspect of Darwin Nunez’s game despite tipping the Uruguayan to ‘come good’ for Liverpool

Paul Merson believes Darwin Nunez will ‘come good’ for Liverpool but is concerned about one aspect of the Uruguayan’s game.

Since arriving from Benfica in the summer, the 23-year-old has registered six goals and one assist across 13 appearances and there are now signs that the forward is finding his feet on Merseyside.

The No. 27, who has four goals in his last four starts and impressed during the Reds’ 3-0 defeat of Ajax on Wednesday night, will be a huge success for the FA Cup champions but needs to improve his link-up play according to Merson.

“Darwin Nunez has been a bit stop-start this season, but I think he’ll be a success,” the former Arsenal man told Sportskeeda (via The Boot Room).

“My only worry is his link-up play – he didn’t even see Mohamed Salah’s run against Manchester City and when you play for a team like Liverpool, you need to be able to pick those passes.

“What I do like about him is that he doesn’t shy off. He missed a sitter the other day, but he still scored after that. It might take him some time, but he’ll come good for Liverpool.”

Link-up play is of course a big part of an attacker’s game, but if he’s regularly finding the back of the net like he has been then we certainly won’t be complaining.

His work rate is also something that has stood out recently with the former Almeria man regularly tracking back to help his side out defensively throughout games.

Some of the criticism that the Uruguay international has received since his arrival in England has been nothing short of unfair and it’s great to see that he’s silenced his doubters in recent weeks with some impressive performances and tidy finishes.

After our win in Amsterdam earlier this week, Andy Robertson claimed that comparing our new striker to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was unfair and explained that both players are ‘incredible’ in their own right.

During our defeat of Manchester City in the Premier Leaguer recently, Nunez was introduced as a second half substitute and there were a few occasions where his decision was poor and he failed to pick out teammates in a better position in front of goal.

It’s still early days for him in England, however, and time must be afforded to him as he continues to learn a new language and adapt to a new style of play.

We have every bit of confidence that he’ll shine for the club for many years to come and hope to see him on the scoresheet once again against Leeds United on Saturday.

