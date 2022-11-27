Pundit explains why Liverpool star will not get ‘any game time at all’ at World Cup

Noel Whelan has explained why he can’t see Trent Alexander-Arnold featuring for England at the World Cup.

The Liverpool full-back was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar but has yet to play a single minute during the Three Lions’ opening two group games.

If the 1966 tournament winners avoid a 4-0 defeat by Wales on Tuesday then they will progress through to the knockout stages but the former Leeds forward believes the Reds star is third choice in his position.

“I think he’s gonna struggle with the competition for places,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“You’ve got Kyle Walker, who is firmly in front of him in the pecking order when he’s fit.

“You’ve got Kieran Trippier out there at the moment, as well – and he’s in better form than Trent.”

READ MORE: ‘If I had the chance’ – Former Liverpool transfer target says he’s ready for Premier League switch

A lot has been of the Scouser’s defensive performances for the FA Cup champions this season but with the attacking threat that the 24-year-old offers it means he’s a real weapon for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Academy graduate has redefined the right back position in recent years and it’s quite bemusing as to how he’s constantly left on the bench by Southgate.

Whelan believes the England boss will remain consistent with his team selection in the Middle East.

He added: “I think you’re going to see a very settled side from Gareth Southgate. The key to winning cup competitions is keeping that momentum going.

“When you start chopping and changing, that’s when you get stung. History tells you that settled sides go the furthest.

“It might be that Trent doesn’t get any game time at all.”

The Three Lions were held to a goalless draw by the USA on Friday night and it was a game that was crying out for some creativity.

The Americans may not have really troubled the defence but the performance going forward was lacklustre and for the likes of Phil Foden and Alexander-Arnold to be ignored was surprising.

It would be bemusing if our No. 66 isn’t to play a single minute at the tournament, but selfishly, it may mean he returns back to Merseyside feeling refreshed and ready to attack the second half of the campaign.

The rest of Klopp’s squad that aren’t competing in Qatar are heading to Dubai next month for some warm weather training and to compete in friendly games against Lyon and AC Milan to ensure that when domestic football does return on December 22 they’re in tip top condition.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?