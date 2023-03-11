Carragher likes tweet mocking Neville on Lineker row amidst Match of the Day crisis

Gary Lineker and Match of the Day are dominating the internet and newspaper headlines and without making a statement on this issue himself, Jamie Carragher has interacted with another tweet relating to his mate Gary Neville.

Scrolling through the Bootle-born pundit’s likes on Twitter, you can see he’s liked a simple message that reads: ‘‘Lineker didn’t even play that well’ @GNev2’.

This is in relation to the comments that the former Manchester United man made after our 7-0 humiliation of his former club, as he stated Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘didn’t even play that well’ – despite scoring seven times.

Graeme Souness and Kelly Cates mocked these comments during the coverage on Sky Sports and now our former defender has continued to ridicule the 48-year-old with his social media activity.

We may have expected that our former No.23 would have shared his own opinion on this immigration debate surrounding the host of the much-loved BBC football highlights show but this is as involved as he has managed to get, so far.

It would be interesting to see how the 45-year-old would act if this furore surrounded his current employment with Sky Sports or CBS but perhaps he’s decided that this is something he doesn’t want to share his own opinion on at this time.

You can view the Tweet liked by Carragher via @Andrew_Heaton on Twitter:

