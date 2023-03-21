Jacque Talbot weighs in on Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham transfer position after Anfield insider update

There have been many conflicting reports surrounding Liverpool’s chances of securing the services of Jude Bellingham this summer and that has led to several sources delivering polarising claims about this story, which is generating a huge amount of interest.

Jacque Talbot and Football Transfers’ update on the matter has offered some notable contrast to the claim made by The Athletic, leading to the former stating on his Twitter account: ‘It’s already out there but us nothing changed from what we @Transfersdotcom reported in terms of Liverpool and Bellingham’.

The comments made by David Ornstein seemed to suggest that an Anfield move for the Borussia Dortmund man was all but over at this stage, a statement that was also countered by David Lynch and Football Insider.

This is of course all the opinions of those who have a keen interest and involvement in the transfer world and there’s no reason to ridicule or mock their words, as you would assume they have all done the utmost to ensure that they only report news that is correct.

With the 19-year-old England international being viewed as such an important transfer in the perceived Jurgen Klopp rebuild this summer, any reports ruling in or out a transfer to Anfield is going to receive huge traction.

There are no doubt people on the periphery of the deal who will have their own opinions of this deal being completed or over but in truth, nobody will really know until the summer.

There’s still so long to go and therefore, every story needs to be taken with a pinch of salt – although there’s never a bad excuse to give yourself a better day by believing that the Reds could be about to sign one of the most highly rated youngsters in world football.

