Fabrizio Romano: LFC just ‘approached’ 24-year-old’s camp as summer exit ‘expected’

Liverpool are in the race for Alexis Mac Allister this summer, with it understood that the player is ‘expected to leave early’.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, with the Merseysiders understood to be keen on bolstering their midfield ranks with a multitude of new signings.

Alexis Mac Allister, expected to leave early this summer — understand there are three clubs in the race: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United 🚨🇦🇷 These clubs have approached player’s camp to discuss the project. #BHAFC will decide price tag soon. 🎥 https://t.co/F86i3mTmdb pic.twitter.com/PoK7f1M6vQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2023

Reds fans were dealt a rather late and most unsavoury dose of reality regarding their reported pursuit of Jude Bellingham, with patch journalists making clear that the money involved in a potential deal would likely soak up most of the club’s summer budget.

In that sense, players of the calibre of Brighton’s Mac Allister seem comparatively far more feasible – especially with it being reported that the Seagulls will be looking for £70m to sanction the Argentine’s exit (according to Football Insider).

The 24-year-old has been a key part of the South Coast-based outfit’s charge for European football this term and our recruitment team will no doubt be keeping their fingers crossed that Roberto de Zerbi’s men don’t add to the challenge of snapping up their star man by securing Champions League qualification.

As things currently stand, Manchester United and Newcastle United appear the likeliest contenders, though only time will tell in that regard.

