Klopp repeats Arsenal & Leeds decision for Nottingham clash: Predicted Liverpool team news

A multitude of stunningly poor results and performances from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has seen them slide down into territory unoccupied since the early days of the German’s regime.

As such, though mathematically possible, it’s understandable that so many have completely ruled out the possibility of the Reds securing top four football this term.

Going against the odds, of course, is very much embedded in the club’s DNA and hope could yet spring from back-to-back positive outings against Arsenal and Leeds United. Indeed, the upcoming clash with Nottingham Forest will go some way to highlighting just how much progress has been made.

Alisson Becker should be the man between the sticks once again behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

In the midfield, we can’t see any changes being made to the trio of Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Likewise, up top, we’re backing Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah to start against Steve Cooper’s men.

EOTK predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jones, Henderson, Jota, Gakpo, Salah

