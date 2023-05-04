Reliable journo has reported that Liverpool stalwart is now on the brink of sealing Anfield exit

One of the most reliable sources of Liverpool transfer news has reported that James Milner is close to securing a transfer to Brighton.

On Thursday afternoon, Paul Gorst wrote for the Liverpool Echo that the 37-year-old is ‘set to leave’ Anfield for the south coast after eight years on Merseyside, with the veteran midfielder ‘on the brink of moving’ to the Amex Stadium.

It was added that the Reds had ‘recently asked’ the three-time Premier League winner to ‘reconsider his decision to leave this summer but the deal with the Seagulls is on the cusp of completion’.

The same publication had previously reported that, while Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep Milner at the club beyond the end of his contract expiry next month, it’s understood that no offer was made to the player regarding a new deal.

It now seems as good as confirmed that the 37-year-old will end his involvement with Liverpool once the current campaign concludes in just over three weeks’ time, bringing the curtain down on an Anfield stay which exceeds even that of the manager’s current seven-and-a-half year tenure.

It was around this time last year that the German dubbed the veteran midfielder a ‘role model’ (The Guardian), with the ex-Manchester City player often being cited as a perfect example of how Premier League footballers should conduct themselves on and off the pitch.

Even though he’s only made six top-flight starts up to this point in the season, don’t be in any doubt that Milner is regarded as a crucial presence in the Liverpool dressing room, his vast experience of 852 club career appearances (Transfermarkt) providing an invaluable source of knowledge for others to tap into for advice.

90min had claimed that former Reds player Adam Lallana played a significant role in trying to entice his one-time Anfield teammate to the Amex Stadium, and it looks as if the 34-year-old is about to get his wish of a reunion with the Yorkshire native.

It’ll be sad to see our number 7 depart, but he owes LFC absolutely nothing for the commendable service he’s given since 2015, and at least it’s good to see him bound for a club in Brighton who are very much on the up and could even enjoy a first-ever foray into European football next term.

